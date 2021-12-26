After traveling 110 km, Marcos Mion goes to the gym and he doesn’t believe | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram One day after a 110km pilgrimage on foot, Marcos Mion goes to the gym to work out and his personal trainer doesn’t believe it

This week, the presenter of “Caldeirão” Marcos Mion completed his promise and walked from Minas to the city of Aparecida in the interior of São Paulo on a pilgrimage. It was a total of 110 km and three days of travel.

But if anyone thought this left him unwilling, he was wrong. He posted on his social networks his training at the gym this Friday (24th), the day after his arrival.

“I slept destroyed, my legs are bad and I can’t walk without limping yet. It’s a great wear on my legs. And what did I come to do?”, he said, showing that he was at the gym with the physical education teacher.

“This is Marcos, nobody believes he’s here today, neither do I,” replied personal trainer Marcelo Donice.

The presenter also added that his wife, Suzana Gullo, was irritated, because he was complaining of pain the day before and now he decided to work out. He explained that he will only work out the upper part of his body and that he will preserve his legs.

The promise he says he made to Our Lady was for her to bless him with his going to Rede Globo. This year, the presenter was appointed in charge of the “Caldeirão”.