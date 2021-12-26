After winning once, Caetano Veloso withdrew from the process against Frota

Singer and composer Caetano Veloso and his wife, Paula Lavigne, decided to give up on the lawsuit they had filed against federal deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB-SP) and against member of the Free Brazil Movement (MBL), Vinícius Carvalho Aquino.

The lawsuit was filed because of a publication on the website of the Liberal Renovation Movement and the MBL that called Caetano a pedophile. The action was for moral damages.

The information is from columnist Ancelmo Gois, from O Globo.

This lawsuit, however, will continue to run against four other defendants.

Fleet has already lost action in court to Caetano Veloso. The former actor was ordered to pay compensation of R$ 95,314.74 to the singer, because of the same statements.

With information from O Globo

