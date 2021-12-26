Alexandre Bird gains strength to take over Cruzeiro

Alexandre Bird’s name gains strength behind the scenes at Toca da Raposa to assume the direction of Cruzeiro’s football. The good relationship between Bird and Paulo André is one of the arguments for choosing the director. The information was initially released by ESPN. Both the entry of the former defender and Gabriel Lima to the project now being led by Ronaldo Nazário was confirmed last Thursday (23) by Raposa. Both were at Real Valladolid.

Bird emerged on the national scene as Vice President of Desportivo Brasil. The director spent about six years in São Paulo. Bird left Tricolor Paulista in December 2020, where he held the position of executive football manager. The exit took place amid the election of Julio Casares. At the time, both Bird and Raí did not have their contracts renewed.

In January 2021, Alexandre Bird was announced as the new executive director of Vasco do Gama. However, he left the club last November along with coach Fernando Diniz. Both were fired after Cruzmaltino failed to return to the elite of the Brazilian Championship.

