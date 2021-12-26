Amandinha announces new club after saying goodbye to Sierra Leones | futsal

Voted the best futsal player in the world for the last seven years, Amandinha announced her new team this Saturday. The 27-year-old has her bags ready to play at MSC Torreblanca FS, Spain, from January. It will be Ceara’s first experience outside the country. Born in Fortaleza, Amandinha only worked in Barateiro-SC and in the Lionesses of Serra-SC, the club for which he won all possible titles between 2017 and 2021.
– And the wait is over. I come to announce that @torreblancamelilla 🇪🇸 is my new club. After 11 years of professional career in Brazil, the time has come to go to Europe, Spain is my destination. I hope that together we can build a great story. I am very happy with the new challenge. 👉🏻👆🏻 – posted the athlete.
In December, the Lionesses of the Sierra had already revealed that Amandinha would not remain at the club next year. Wearing the shirt of the Lages-SC team, the Ceará was champion of the Taça Brasil, Copa do Brasil, Libertadores da América, Copa das Champions and Mundial Interclubes (Intercontinental Cup).
Amandinha poses in Torreblanca FS shirt — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
– With Amandinha, we are no longer an unknown team to be synonymous with women’s futsal. And there is no sentence in this story that can be told without her name – said the statement issued by the Sierra Lionesses.