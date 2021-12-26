Amandinha announces new club after saying goodbye to Sierra Leones | futsal

Voted the best futsal player in the world for the last seven years, Amandinha announced her new team this Saturday. The 27-year-old has her bags ready to play at MSC Torreblanca FS, Spain, from January. It will be Ceara’s first experience outside the country. Born in Fortaleza, Amandinha only worked in Barateiro-SC and in the Lionesses of Serra-SC, the club for which he won all possible titles between 2017 and 2021.