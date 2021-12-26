Anatel publishes list of devices compatible with 5G technology

Anatel released the list of smartphones that are compatible with the technology that will reach users next year

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) released the list of 49 smartphones compatible with 5G technology, which should reach consumers from mid 2022 onwards.

The available brands are Apple, Xiaomi, Motorola, Samsung, Asus, Nokia, Realme and TCL. To have access to the technology, users must be clients of the operators Claro, Vivo or Algar Telecom, which won an auction held in November.

Samsung is the company that has the most compatible models, with 13. Next comes Motorola, with 10 phones; Apple, with 8; Xiaomi, with 7; Asus, with 6; Realme, with 3; and Nokia and TLC with just one each.

Users can also check the usability of the G5 in the device through the approval seal present in the equipment manual.

Check out the list:

Samsung

Galaxy A32 5G; Galaxy A52 5G; Galaxy A52s 5G; Galaxy M52; Galaxy Note 20 5G; Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G; Galaxy S21; Galaxy S21 FE; Galaxy S21 Ultra; Galaxy S21+; Galaxy Z Flip 3; Galaxy Z Fold 2; Galaxy Z Fold 3;

Motorola

Moto G 5G; Moto G 5G Plus; Moto G100; Moto G200; Moto G50 5G; Moto G71; Motorola Edge; Motorola Edge 20; Motorola Edge 20 Lite; Motorola Edge 20 Pro;

Apple:

iPhone 12; iPhone 12 Mini, Pro and Pro Max; iPhone 13; iPhone 13 Mini, Pro and Pro Max;

Xiaomi:

Mi 10T; Mi 10T Pro; Mi 11; Well F3; Well M3 Pro; Redmi Note 10 5G; Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE;

Asus:

ROG Phone 3; ROG Phone 5; ROG Phone 5s; Zenfone 7; Zenfone 8; Zenfone 8 Flip;

realme

Realme 7 5G; Realme 8 5G; Realme GT Master Edition;

Nokia

TCL