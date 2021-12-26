Angelica and Luciano Huck combine Christmas clothes with their children and celebrate their love: ”A new cycle”

The presenter Angélica and the presenter Luciano Huck enchanted Brazilians by posing with their children in a luxurious Christmas in Rio de Janeiro

the presenter Angelica (48) and the presenter Luciano Huck (50) celebrate Christmas Eve filled with love and affection!

This Saturday, the 25th, the couple shared the Christmas Eve photo album. In the photos, the couple appears with their three children, Joaquim (16) blessing (14) and Eve (9) in addition to other family members, in his mansion in Rio de Janeiro.

In other clicks, other family members of the couple appear, such as Angelica’s sister and businesswoman, Marcia Marba, and even the Santa Claus, which was properly masked, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the occasion, they left a simple and delicate phrase for admirers and Brazilians. “A happy Christmas! We wish this Christmas to be a new beginning. The beginning of a new cycle of great health, peace, love and dialogue”, posted the presenter.

“May we increasingly reconnect, pick up the pieces, catch up on lost hugs. With all our affection, Ksyvickis Huck family.”, he concluded.

Angelica and Luciano Huck celebrate Christmas with the family:





Last accessed: 25 Dec 2021 – 20:30:32 (407235).