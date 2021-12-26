Anitta takes a break from her commitments in the US and enjoys Christmas in Rio

News Summary:

Anitta took a break from her commitments in the US and enjoyed Christmas in Rio

Grazi Massafera showed his father snoring after supper

Lucas Lucco and Léo Santana showed their children’s first Christmas

With cute messages and many demonstrations of affection, the famous made great efforts in Christmas publications by showing how they enjoyed this Saturday morning (25). In family, with friends and even alone, they did not fail to give their messages about the importance of the date.

There was also an ostentation of banquets, elaborate looks and even pets dressed or decorated with Christmas accessories to compose the theme of the occasion.

First-time dads, such as Lucas Lucco and Léo Santana, also took the opportunity to show how happy they were to enjoy the occasion together with their children. See below how the famous Christmas was:

Anitta

Anitta decided to take a break from work and from new friends in the United States and returned to Rio de Janeiro to enjoy Christmas with her family. “Reason for my life. My greatest blessing. Merry Christmas everyone,” said the singer on Instagram.

Grazi Massafera

Although the profile photo of Grazi Massafera has shown all her beauty and elegance alongside Sofia, in Stories the actress shared the mess she organized in her mansion in Rio de Janeiro with her entire family. She spared no relatives and showed it to her father, Gilmar, snoring on the sofa in her living room.

Lucas Lucco

First-time father Lucas Lucco showed little Luca’s first Christmas, the result of his relationship with Lorena. In Stories on Instagram, the singer displayed the decoration of his house and the huge banquet he set up to enjoy the evening with his family.

Léo Santana and Lorena Improta

Leo Santana and Lorena Improta also decided to bring the whole family together to celebrate Liz’s first Christmas together.

Sabrina Sato

National fashion icon, Sabrina Sato didn’t miss the opportunity to show off an extravagant look full of transparencies at Christmas alongside her husband, Duda Nagle, and daughter, Zoe.

Angelica and Luciano Huck

Angelica lavished beauty and elegance with her golden dress at Christmas dinner, while Luciano Huck opted for a more laid-back look, with a shirt, pants and flip-flops. Joaquim and Benício followed in their father’s footsteps, while their youngest, Eva, did as her mother did and also produced. “Merry Christmas to all families. May the Christmas spirit be always present and love always prevail”, wrote the presenter.

Thales Bretas

Thales Bretas and his children had their first Christmas without the company of Paulo Gustavo. “We felt this shock, but we tried to keep love and hope at the maximum level to overcome the absence of our beloved Paulo Gustavo”, wrote the doctor.

Ludmilla

Ludmilla and Brunna Gonçalves exchanged gifts and kisses at Christmas dinner. In the photos published by the singer, you can see her tree full of “souvenirs” from international brands such as Prada, Chanel, Gucci and Dior.

Carlinhos Maia and Lucas Guimarães

Carlinhos Maia and Lucas Guimarães produced beautiful photos to publish in their social media feeds, but those who followed the two through the Stories saw that they made a huge mess with their relatives and friends.

Juliette Freire

Juliette Freire’s family Christmas mess had karaoke, dances for TikTok and lots of fun among the guests of the BBB21 champion.

Rich Melquiades

Champion of A Fazenda 13, Rico Melquiades returned to Maceió to enjoy Christmas with his family. In Stories he shared some of the mess he made in his house.