Anvisa sends messages with threats received by the agency’s directors and technicians to the STF | Politics

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) all messages with threats that the agency’s directors and technicians received after approving the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against Covid-19. The document was filed this Friday (24).

Anvisa complied with a determination by the Supreme Minister Alexandre de Moraes. Moraes gave 48 hours for the director-president of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres, to comment on a request for an investigation by President Jair Bolsonaro for alleged intimidation of the Agency’s employees. At the time, the minister also ordered Bolsonaro to explain the facts. The order was signed on Wednesday (22).

Moraes analyzes an application presented by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, from REDE, which called the Supreme Court after Bolsonaro defended, in an internet broadcast, the disclosure of the names of the members of Anvisa who approved the application of the vaccine against Covid-19 in children.

After Bolsonaro’s speech, in a statement, the president of Anvisa and the four directors of the agency said they were targets of “violent political activism” (video below).

After Bolsonaro’s statements, Anvisa says he is the target of ‘violent political activism’

On March 16, Anvisa approved the use of a version of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years.

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said he will listen to the scientific community and promote a “broad debate” before deciding on the immunization of children.

A public consultation on the subject was opened this Thursday (23) and will continue until January 2nd. Anyone can participate by filling out an online form. According to Queiroga, the final decision will be announced on the next 5th.