Apple Shares New Video with 10 Tricks for the iPhone

Apple this week released a new video that presents some useful tips to help users get the most out of the iPhone.

While some tricks are already famous – such as opening the camera from the lock screen – others may be unknown to many.

The video (at the end of the story) is available in English, but here we’ve summarized the leaked tricks.

1. When using the calculator, if the user enters a wrong number, simply swipe left or right across the top of the screen to erase the last digit. It is also possible to copy numbers by touching and holding one of the digits and selecting “copy”.

two. On systems starting with iOS 15, it is possible to pin conversation links in iMessage, just hold the item and select the “pin” option.

3. To organize the home screen, you can group widgets on iPhone. To do this, click and hold on an empty spot on the screen to edit it. Then drag a widget on top of another of the same size. You can group up to 10 widgets. To view them, just swipe up.

4. To select multiple photos and send them to other apps, touch and hold one of them until you feel a touch. Then drag it to another part of the screen and –while holding the first one– tap additional photos with a different finger to create the image stack. While still holding the stack, go to the destination app and drop the images into it.

5. To make typing easier, iPhone has a “Text Replacement” feature available in the keyboard settings. For example, it is possible to configure a shortcut so that every time you type “eac”, the option “I’m on my way!” will appear on the screen.

6. If you want to open the camera without unlocking the iPhone, just do so by swiping left on the lock screen.

7. You can scan a document through the Notes application. To do this, click on the app’s camera option and select “scan documents”.

8. Available from iOS 15 onwards, the user can copy text from anything physical, such as a document or book, just by pointing the iPhone’s camera. To do this, simply place the text on the camera’s display, touch the Scan Text button and select parts or all of the words scanned.

9. In the photo app, to jump to the first image, just tap the top edge of the iPhone screen.

10. To quickly access search from the home screen – and also from the lock screen starting with iOS 15 – just swipe down from the middle of the screen.