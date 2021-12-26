Armed man arrested after attempting to invade Queen Elizabeth II’s castle | world and science



Queen Elizabeth – BUCKINGHAM PALACE / AFP

Queen ElizabethBUCKINGHAM PALACE / AFP

Posted 25/12/2021 17:17 | Updated 12/25/2021 5:37 PM

London – A 19-year-old armed man was arrested this Saturday morning, 25, after trying to invade Windsor Castle, in England, where Queen Elizabeth II is spending Christmas with her family. According to British police, he never entered any building on the property.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of violating or trespassing on a protected location and in possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time,” said Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears.

Tribute to Prince Philip

In her Christmas message, the 95-year-old monarch paid a moving tribute to her late husband Prince Philip. “Christmas can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones. This year especially, I understand why,” the Queen declared, in a message recorded at Windsor Castle.

Elizabeth II was in a red dress, sitting next to a 2007 photograph of her and her husband looking at each other and smiling, an image taken during the diamond wedding (60 years of marriage). He also had the sapphire chrysanthemum brooch he wore during their honeymoon in 1947.

The Queen said she found “much solace” in the many honors she received after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh in April, aged 99.

*With information from AFP