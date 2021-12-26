Armed man arrested while trying to invade the Queen of England’s castle

LONDON – An armed man was arrested Saturday morning after attempting to storm Windsor Castle at gunpoint, where Queen Elizabeth II celebrates Christmas with her family. According to British police, the man was unable to enter any building on the property.

A resident of Southampton, about an hour away from Windsor, the man, who was said to be 19 years old by authorities, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and possessing a weapon.

“An investigation is ongoing after this incident and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police,” Lieutenant Rebecca Mears told British newspaper ‘The Guardian’.

Also according to the police, the members of the royal family present at the Castle were informed of the episode.

The case brought to mind an invasion, this time successful, of Buckingham Palace: in 1982, Michael Fagan, a painter and decorator, managed to circumvent the security scheme of the place on two occasions. In the first, he had access to a room in the palace and even drank half a bottle of wine before leaving unnoticed. On Monday, he entered Queen Elizabeth II’s bedroom, when the monarch was asleep.

Despite getting so close to the queen, he spent just three months in a psychiatric hospital before being released: at the time, breaking into the palace was considered a misdemeanor rather than a crime, something that was changed in 2007, as were all security protocols in the best known residence of the British royal family.

