Arsenal beats Norwich flashlight and consolidates in the G-4; West Ham loses at home and falls on the table | english football

One Boxing-Day of different feelings for two rivals in London this Sunday. Away from home, Arsenal thrashed Norwich by 5 to 0, maintaining the excellent stage in the Premier League. West Ham, in turn, received Southampton in the English capital and fell 3-2, losing positions in the table.
Lacazette celebrates Arsenal’s goal that ended a streak of four penalties lost by the Gunners — Photo: REUTERS
With the Brazilian “Gabrieis” as starters (striker Martinelli and defender Magalhães), Arsenal did not take long to break through the defense of the usher Norwich, who should maintain his reputation as a “yo-yo” and be relegated once again. At six, Bukayo Saka, after a pass from Odegaard, opened the scoring at Carrow Road.
Still in the first half, full-back Tierney expanded to coach Mikel Arteta’s team, Guardiola’s disciple. By the way, both face off on January 1, 2022 for the 21st round of the Premier League.
Gabriel Martinelli came out in the second half to join Smith Rowe, who scored the goal that closed the scoring against Norwich — Photo: REUTERS
In the second half, Saka again, Lacazette, with a penalty, and Smith Rowe closed the scoring for Arsenal, fourth in the Premier League with 35 points and increasingly consolidated in the G-4.
To get a sense of Arsenal’s good stage, Arteta’s team comes from six straight victories counting all competitions, scoring 19 goals and suffering only three in that period.
Arteta gives instructions rather frantically during rout over Norwich — Photo: REUTERS
West Ham loses and falls on the table
One of the surprises at the start of the current Premier League season, West Ham faltered once again and dropped out of the standings. The Hammers lost 3-2 at home to Southampton and dropped to sixth.
Mohamed Elyounoussi opened the scoring for the Saints early in the game at London Stadium, which they scored in the second half with Ward-Prowse and Bednarek. Rice and Benrahma noted for West Ham.
Declan Rice, scorer of one of the goals in the West Ham setback, regrets defeat to Southampton — Photo: REUTERS