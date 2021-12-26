At 95, Queen Elizabeth reveals hurt by Christmas without Prince Philip: ‘Difficult’ · TV News

95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II made her traditional Christmas address and mourned the loss of her husband Prince Philip (1921-2021). This Saturday (25), the widow appeared on the social networks of the British Royal Family to wish prosperity and did not hide the wound she carries by the absence of the monarch.

“For me and my family, even with a family laugh missing this year, there will be joy at Christmas as we will have a chance to celebrate the wonder of the festive season through our children, who we were pleased to have four more this year,” he said. Is it over there.

“Although it is a time of great happiness and joy for many, Christmas can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why,” continued Elizabeth. “The birth of Jesus marks a new beginning. I wish everyone a happy Christmas”, he concluded.

In 74 years of marriage to Philip, this is the first holiday season the Queen has spent without her mate. The video of the Christmas message began with some moments of the couple during their honeymoon in 1947.

The Duke of Edinburgh died in April this year, at home, aged 99, after spending a period in hospital due to complications from heart surgery.

Check out the complete speech of Queen Elizabeth 2nd below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjxdkYhY64o