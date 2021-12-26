At Least 13 States Will Not Require Medical Order to Vaccinate Children | Health

Reproduction: Acidade ON Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) has already authorized the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years and December 16

By following the position of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), at least 13 states and the Federal District will not require a medical request to vaccinate children between 5 and 11 years against Covid-19. They are: Acre, Bahia, Ceará, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Pará, Paraná, Pernambuco, Santa Catarina and São Paulo.

In an open letter from the president of the Conass

, Carlos Eduardo Oliveira Lula, the decision was released yesterday (24). This measure goes against the recommendation of the minister of health

, Marcelo Queiroga, that in order to vaccinate children between 5 and 11 years of age, there must be a medical prescription and a consent form signed by the parents.

In addition, the Ministry of Health announced the holding of a public consultation to hear society about the immunization

of that audience. And it has not been adopted to start the application of the vaccine in children in this age group so far.

It is worth remembering that immunization for children between 5 and 11 years old with the Pfizer vaccine was already authorized on December 16 by the Anvisa

(National Health Surveillance Agency) state agency responsible for the final word regarding the release of vaccines.