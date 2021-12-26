Atleticans or Cruzeiro residents: Who consumed more beer and drovers in the games? Check it out – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético and Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Mineirão compared the consumption of beer and drovers of Atleticans and Cruzeiro at the stadium

Mineirão received large audiences in the final stretch of the 2021 season. In the fight for the title of Brasileirão, Atlético filled the stadium several times, while Cruzeiro filled Gigante da Pampulha in the last game of Série B. But which fan consumed more beer and drover in the games with the highest attendance of the two teams?

In a joke on social networks, Mineirão carried out a survey showing how much the Atleticans drank beer and ate tropeiro in the 4-3 victory over Red Bull Bragantino, in the game for the delivery of the championship cup at the Brazilian Nationals, which registered the record for stadium audience (61,573), and what was the consumption of Cruzeiro residents in the goalless draw with Náutico, for the last round of Serie B (60,700).

In the game of Rooster, the 61,573 athletes consumed 113,731 beers and 9,146 drovers. The 60,700 people from Cruzeiro drank 58,948 beers and ate 5,880 drovers.

