Atlético-MG and Boca Juniors monitor the situation of Arturo Vidal, from Inter, says the newspaper

Midfielder Arturo Vidal lives an uncertain moment at Inter Milan, Italy, and has his future speculated in some South American clubs. According to the newspaper ‘As’, from Chile, in a joint investigation with journalist José Tomás Fernández, Atlético-MG and Boca Juniors, from Argentina, are two clubs that monitor the player’s situation.

According to the publication, the Rooster and the Xeneizes may make a strong attack on the defensive midfielder starting in June, when Vidal’s relationship with the Italian club ends. For the newspaper, the Minas Gerais team intends to further strengthen its squad to “keep fighting hand in hand with Flamengo and Palmeiras”.

Regarding Boca Juniors, the ‘As’ highlights that Riquelme, idol and current vice-president of the Argentine club, has a great interest in the player and has already made the suggestion to the team’s football committee. Recently, Arturo Vidal can be seen wearing Flamengo’s shirt and even being called up by the red-back and teammate Maurício Isla. However, the Rio de Janeiro club never confirmed an attack on the athlete.


