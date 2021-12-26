Bahia announces pre-contract with striker and loan to Goiás



Source: Disclosure / Nautical

He signed a pre-contract, but he didn’t even wear his shirt and left. This is the attacker’s pass Vinicius as an athlete hired by Esporte Clube Bahia.

As widely reported by the press in recent months, forward Vinícius had already signed a pre-contract with Bahia in the last months of 2021, as a reinforcement for the 2022 season.

The amounts signed in the contract, however, no longer fit the budget.

That’s because, without being able to play the player in Serie B, Bahia got a loan from the striker to Goiás, generating an unusual situation in the market.

“The player signed a two-year contract with the Esquadrão and will have 100% of the remuneration paid by the team from Goiás.

The decision not to have Vinícius in 2022 makes part of Tricolor’s necessary financial adjustments to dispute the Series B”, says a note from the club.

The loan to the Goiás team runs until the end of 2022.

Vinícius played Serie B for Náutico in 2021, where he lived the best phase of his career, reaching the best numbers of his career at the age of 28: 13 goals and 11 assists in the year.

In 2020, by Timbu himself, he had had a Serie B with 13 games and one goal.

Before playing for the alvirrubra team, Vinícius had accumulated discreet passages and with few goals – or none at all – for several other clubs.

Check out the attacker’s performance for the clubs he has been through:

Palmeiras: 57 games, 6 goals, 8 assists

Nautical: 57 games, 14 goals, 14 assists

Criciúma: 39 games, 1 goal, 3 assists

Coritiba: 37 games, 2 goals, 2 assists

Adanaspor-TUR: 24 games, 0 goal, 3 assists

Win: 20 games, 1 goal, 3 assists

Larissa-GRE: 14 games, 0 goal, 0 assist

Chapecoense: 16 games, 1 goal, 0 assist

Grêmio Capivariano: 12 games, 1 goal, 0 assist

Ceará: 10 games, 0 goal, 1 assist

Numbers by national competitions:

Serie A: 74 games, 2 goals, 7 assists

Serie B: 112 games, 15 goals, 19 assists