Band cuts Datena and Neto and closes the transmission team; Check out!

The 2021 Club World Cup will be held between February 3rd and 12th in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Champion of the Libertadores de América, Palmeiras is among the classifieds and will have the chance to seek the bichampionship of the tournament.

TV Bandeirantes bought the broadcasting rights and will have exclusivity with the championship organized by FIFA. Last week the Morumbi station was the target of criticism from the Palmeirense fans. According to information, José Luiz Datena was assigned to narrate and Neto, an assumed Corinthians native, was assigned to comment.

The Palmeirense fan raised the tone of the complaint on social networks and Band decided to change the team that goes to the Worlds. Ulisses Costa will narrate. Veloso and Edmundo will make the comments. The team was closed on Friday, according to the TV News website.

World Cup games that will be broadcast by Band

See the list of games that will be broadcast by the São Paulo broadcaster.

Monterrey (MEX) x Al Ahly (EGY), on the 5th, at 1:30 pm.

Al Hilal (SAU) x Al-Jazeera (UAE) or Auckland City (NZL), on the 6th, at 1:30 pm;

Palmeiras x Monterrey or Al Ahly on the 8th, at 1:30 pm;

Chelsea (ING) v Al-Hilal, Auckland City or Al-Jazeera on February 9, 1:30 pm;

The dispute for third place on the 12th, at 10am;

End on the 12th, at 1:30 pm;

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Twitter

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Facebook

+ Subscribe to the Palmeiras Online channel on Youtube

+ Listen to the Palmeiras Online PodCast

+ Join the Palmeiras Online channel on Telegram