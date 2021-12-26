Barbara throws Christian out of the house because of Janine

In the next chapters of a place in the sun, Barbarian (Alinne Moraes) will be unmasked by Érica (Fernanda de Freitas). Santiago’s girlfriend (José de Abreu) ​​will reveal that the brunette pretends to write the texts for Janine (Indira Birth).

After all the situation, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will look for the writer and say that the owner of Redentor wants to give him a sum of money, in addition to making the heiress reveal all the lies she invented and give true credit to those who deserve it.

Barbara will start to get suspicious of her husband because of his proximity to Janine and will even question her if she has an affair with the good guy. Christian will increasingly distance himself from the woman, even denying sex.

On the day of the award that Barbara almost won in Janine’s place, Christian will applaud the writer standing up as he gets excited about her victory. Barbara will be furious with the scene and will decide to throw her husband out of the house and end the marriage.

