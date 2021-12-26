behind the scenes, images and plans for the future of the couple of the year

It was a sunny Sunday, and Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira decided to enjoy that June 27th on a beach. They had been together for a few weeks, but the relationship was only known to the very closest. So, to escape the paparazzi and on-call onlookers, the couple walked for nearly two hours until they reached a deserted one, with access through Barra de Guaratiba, in the West Zone of Rio. The actress, at the end of the day, even posted a few clicks from there (“Thanks walks here”, she captioned), without revealing who was behind the cameras.

The love story of Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira told in photos

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira: first caught by a fan in a bakery in Recreio Photo: Leo Dias/ reproduction/ metropolis

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira take up a relationship Photo: hugo gloss/ reproduction/ instagram

On his way back from the beach, he catches him. On the way home, Paolla and Diogo decided to stop at a bakery in Recreio, and ended up being photographed together by a client. The clicks ended up on the celebrity news the same day. Ready, for the general public, at that moment the couple of the year was born, which combined the TV star with the samba heartthrob.

From then onwards, days and days of much speculation about the romance until they took over, July 23, minutes before the premiere of the show that Diogo Nogueira would do that weekend at Vivo Rio. Still in the dressing room, the new sensation-couple posed for photos , negotiated through Paolla’s consultancy, for Hugo Gloss’ website. “We are happy and we appreciate all the vibrations and expressions of affection”, they limited themselves to saying at the time.

See also: Douglas Costa’s wife, Nathália Felix delights with photos in the Maldives on a trip with the Grêmio player

The new couple and singer Mumuzinho, who revealed to have been the cupid Photo: Ricardo Nunes / Vivo Rio

When they took over the romance, the actress and the samba dancer were already completely in love. The tune came straight away, when they chatted for hours on the internet, after the singer Mumuzinho, who is a friend of both, had put the two in contact.

Paolla was emerging from her nearly two-year relationship with neurolinguistic programming specialist Douglas Maluf, with whom she had spent much of her isolation. Diogo, in turn, had ended his quasi-marriage earlier this year (they already wore a wedding ring) with lawyer Jessica Vianna.

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira exchange kisses and caresses after the singer’s concert Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira sought assistance from a notary’s office in Rio Photo: Reproduction – Insternet

Before, the actress and the samba dancer were not close, but they had already bumped into each other, mainly because of a passion that unites the two: carnival. In 2012, for example, they even divided the bench of the jury of that year’s “Dancing of the Famous”. Fans even rescued the images when the novel went public.

The passion, however, who would have thought, would be born nine years later, made explicit in public statements by social media. “Paolla was always very discreet, but the two agreed not to hide too much this time and share some intimacy with the fans”, says an EXTRA source connected to her.

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira exchange affection after the show Photo: Fred Pontes/ publicity

The rest is history. Of love. Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira recorded a video together (the song “Flor de Caña” was made for her), gave an interview for “Fantástico”, they do an advertising campaign as a couple and have wedding plans, yes. Living together, they practically do. There are those who are betting on 2022. “They live close to each other and are always close together. He wants to form a new family, and so does she. They are full of projects, both personal and professional”, comments the source. As they say, it was samba.

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira in the video for “Flor de Caña” Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira in the interview with “Fantástico” Photo: isadora neumann/ tv globo

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira and the dog they adopted together Photo: reproduction/ instagram