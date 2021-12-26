Bellintani points to change and says he lacked a player “with fiber” and a leadership profile at Bahia | bahia

In early 2021, after a year of suffering in the fight against relegation in Serie A, the president of Bahia promised the biggest reformulation of football in his term. The season started, the Tricolor won the Northeast Cup, but spent the Brazilian suffering against Z-4. Only this time, it didn’t escape. After the fall to the Second Division, Guilherme Bellintani promises once again a change in the team’s profile.

At the meeting with the councilors, earlier this week, the manager evaluated the mistakes made throughout the year and said that he will change the formation of the team to 2022. This season, in addition to Serie B, Bahia has the Northeast Cup ahead, Bahia Championship and the Copa do Brasil.

– There is a big mistake, the macro mistake, the big mistake in football policy of our administration is trying to build a team in the profile of which we are not. We are not a technical team. We are not a light team, we are not a club that got used to winning with soccer players all the time. Our football history is much more forged, much more built on a fiber team than on a talent team. Our teams have never taken to the trophies of great players in Brazil. We never had players in the Brazilian team with any level of frequency. Our history has always been built with players who came from the fight, who won matches much more in terms of commitment, fiber, than in terms of technical quality above the opponent. Am I saying that we never had a star? I’m not saying that. We had several great players, but the essence of Bahia’s history has always been much more a fiber team than a team with technical quality far above the average in Brazil. We, in my administration, have run away from this story a lot. Perhaps the main thing we should do from now on is to understand that if we don’t have a squad capable of giving us fiber, intensity, strength and fight on the field, it’s not the stars who will save us. Even because the real stars aren’t willing to come to Bahia right now.

-What I believe should be changed for things to start to work out better on the field, in the general sense, is this. If we understand that what has been done so far is not in line with the story of a Bahia winner, we will be able to overcome this difficulty and deliver something better to the fans than what we have delivered so far.

The president also said that when setting up the 2021 squad, it was necessary to look for athletes with leadership capacity. According to him, the club withdrew from a contract at this time because the sought-after athlete did not have that profile.