Bellintani trusts competitive team despite payroll reduction

Relegation to Serie B hits hard the accounts of any club and, since they suffered the fall, Bahia has had to deal with this situation. Amid the drastic reduction in revenue, the 2022 payroll will not go unharmed.

According to President Guilherme Bellintani, the payroll of the tricolor cast in 2022 will be between R$1.5 million to a maximum of R$2 million.

“This is the projection based on the current reality, which means that it is a sheet that gives the expectation of building a competitive team, but it will be an absolutely competitive B Series, difficult, with teams that have bigger sheets than ours.”

In the 2021 Series B, Vasco had a payroll of R$ 3.5 million and did not go up. In turn, Botafogo, with monthly costs of R$2.8 million, was the champion.

The other three teams that gained access were Coritiba (R$ 2 million), Goiás (R$ 1.2 million) and Avaí (R$ 880 thousand).

transition team

Bellintani also spoke about the monthly payroll to maintain the transition team and indicated that full-back Luiz Henrique arrived with a salary at the level of the under-23 squad.

“Today the transition sheet is around R$170 thousand, and some of these players have shorter contracts, at the end of the Bahia Championship, others will immediately join the professional, like Luiz Henrique, our full-back here. left that we already announced. He is currently allocated on this transition sheet, but he will join the professional soon. This sheet does not go from the beginning to the end of the year”.