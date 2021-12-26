Belo Monte seeks government support to generate more energy in 2022, but fights an arm wrestling with Ibama for the environment

BRASÍLIA – More than ten years after the installation of the first construction site for the construction of the Belo Monte Hydroelectric Power Plant, in Pará, the amount of water released by the plant into the Xingu River is still a reason for tension between environmental agencies and the controllers of the project. .

Norte Energia, the hydroelectric utility, is talking to the government to seek authorization to generate more electricity next year. This means, however, less water released into the course of the river, which crosses 25 riverside communities and three indigenous peoples.

This scenario displeases the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and Ibama, but is welcomed by technicians from the government’s electricity sector amid the water crisis and the high cost of thermoelectric generation to compensate for low reservoirs in hydroelectric plants.

The amount of water released to supply the natural course of the Xingu is determined by Ibama through a document called a hydrogram. The part that does not go to the river is diverted to the reservoir from which the water that moves the turbines of the Belo Monte plant, the largest hydroelectric plant completely installed in the country, comes out.

The more water IBAMA determines to be released into the river, the less is left in the reservoir to generate energy.

Impact even on pacu

At the end of last year, Ibama ordered Norte Energia to increase the volume of water released to the Xingu.

The objective was to mitigate environmental impacts caused by the low flow in water quality, fishing, navigation and the way of life of the riverside population.





At the time, IBAMA even identified a reduction in size and weight in species of pacu, a fish that is one of the staples of food in the region. The company that generates Belo Monte disputes this assessment.

After an agreement with Ibama, the company started to adopt the so-called B hydrograph, with more water for the river and less for the plant. The forecast today is to maintain this flow in 2022, but Norte Energia wants to put hydrograph A into operation, which releases less water and generates more electricity.

In total, the model defended by the plant makes it possible to generate 1.1 average gigawatts (GWmed) more energy in the system than would be possible under the system defended by Ibama.

This additional generation would be enough to supply around 4 million homes. In another comparison, it would be equivalent to about 25% of what the hydroelectric plant has to deliver to fulfill contracts with distributors.

Norte Energia’s president, Paulo Roberto Ribeiro Pinto, argues that the benefits of increasing energy generation outweigh the environmental cost to Xingu:

— Our argument for the government has been the following: one thing is the discussion of the hydrograph, with the environmental impact. The other thing is the contribution that Belo Monte can make in 2022 for the Brazilian electricity system and for the consumer.





Additional energy generation in Belo Monte could contribute to saving water in the Southeast and Midwest reservoirs, which in 2021 faced the worst drought in 91 years. Even with the risk of rationing removed at the moment, the reservoirs in these regions need to recover. Therefore, the government has maintained power generation by thermoelectric plants.

Pros and cons

Given this situation, which has forced the National System Operator (ONS) to activate thermoelectric plants, which are polluting and more expensive than hydroelectric plants, Norte Energia saw an opportunity to generate more, with the argument that it is clean energy and cheaper.

Ribeiro Pinto claims that the plant would only need to release less water in the first seven months of the year and that the energy generated in this scenario can replace thermoelectric plants.

— The government has an option, which it is adopting, which is to contract a thermoelectric plant with an impact on the bills. The other option is to take a risk of seven months and play to the Southeast 1.1 GWmed more, reducing CO and with more affordable prices for the consumer – he argues.

The Federal Public Ministry in Pará disagrees with this assessment and is against the adoption of any hydrograph.

“The MPF asked the Federal Court to determine that complementary studies be carried out to define what are the safe flows for the ecosystem of Volta Grande (of Xingu), and that prior, free and informed consultation to the region’s residents is required, as determined Convention 169 of the International Labor Organization (ILO)”.

The prosecutors defend in the Judiciary that enough water is released in the Volta Grande do Xingu region to ensure the region’s ecosystem. “The diversion of water has already caused serious damage and for at least five years the piracema has not taken place in the area”, says the MPF, referring to the fish reproduction period.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy informed that it is evaluating with Ibama, ONS and Norte Energia the options for the operation of Belo Monte throughout 2022, in order to minimize environmental and energy impacts.