Benefits that those who are unemployed can receive

According to the IBGE, until August 2021, Brazil had about 14.4 million unemployed people looking for a job.

In today’s article we will present the benefits that the unemployed worker may be entitled to.

right to unemployment insurance

This benefit is intended for workers dismissed from their activities without just cause. Its receipt can vary from 3 to 5 months, depending on the number of times the worker received the benefit and the period worked.

However, to be entitled to this benefit, it is necessary to comply with the requirements, so formal workers who are involuntarily dismissed (without just cause) will be entitled to unemployment insurance and who:

They do not have their own income that is sufficient for their maintenance and that of their family.

Receive salaries from a legal entity or an individual equivalent to it, relating to: at least 12 months in the last 18 months immediately prior to the date of dismissal, when the first request is made; or at least 9 months in the last 12 months immediately preceding the dismissal date, upon the second request; or each of the 6 months immediately prior to the date of dismissal, in the case of other requests.

They do not receive any continuous social security benefit, with the exception of accident assistance, supplementary assistance and permanence allowance.

Unemployment Insurance Application: it can be done directly through the Digital Work Card application, as well as through the gov.br portal. It is worth remembering that it is also possible to request the benefit in person, at the Regional Superintendencies of Labor and Employment (SRTE) as well as by the National Employment System (SINE).

Withdrawal from FGTS due to unfair dismissal

When a worker is dismissed without just cause, he is also entitled to withdraw from his FGTS.

For the worker to have access to their guarantee fund, the company must send a notice to Caixa Econômica Federal, the withdrawal will be released to the worker within 5 working days.

It will be necessary for the worker to present the term of termination of the employment contract to prove the right to withdraw.

Withdrawal from FGTS for those who have been unemployed for three years

If the worker has been unemployed for 3 years or more, it is possible to redeem the balance of his FGTS.

The withdrawal of balances is possible by performing the birthday withdrawal or withdrawal withdrawal.

According to Law No. 8.036 of 1990, which establishes the fund’s rules, it allows the withdrawal of the balance if the worker remains outside the FGTS regime for three uninterrupted years — that is, without a formal contract.

In this situation, the full withdrawal can be made from the month of the account holder’s birthday.

Social Electricity Tariff

One more benefit that the unemployed worker can have access to is the Social Electricity Tariff, but registration in the CadÚnico will be necessary.

By enrolling in CadÚnico, low-income unemployed workers can get discounts from 10% to 65% on the payment of their electricity bill.

To participate, one of the family members must contact the energy distributor in their region and make the request. See who can join the measure: