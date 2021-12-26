Biden is insulted by Trump supporters during Christmas call | World

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, was insulted during a phone call to celebrate Christmas this Friday (24), when a person used a phrase very popular among supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The president and his wife Jill followed the tradition of talking to a few people who called a special hotline to track Santa Claus, which has been tracked since 1955 by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

By videoconference at the White House, the two spoke with a man who identified himself as “Jared,” the father of four.

‘Come on Brandon’, meet the cry the US right uses as an encrypted form of cursing Joe Biden

After briefly chatting with the kids about the gifts they asked for and stating that they needed to go to bed before midnight, Biden caught up with his father and commented that the two had a son named Hunter.

At the end of the conversation, the American president wished a “wonderful Christmas” to the interlocutor, who replied “I also wish you a wonderful Christmas, Merry Christmas”. And said goodbye with the phrase “Come on Brandon”.

“Come on Brandon, I agree,” replied Biden, without another comment on the phrase, a code to offend the president that actually means “Fuck Joe Biden” (“F*** yourself Joe Biden”).

It wasn’t clear whether the president immediately understood the reference, but First Lady Jill Biden gave an embarrassed smile.

The video of the conversation went viral on social media and some people praised the president for remaining impassive.

The phrase became a euphemism for the offense against the president after an NBC reporter’s mistake in interviewing driver Brandon Brown after his victory at a Nascar stage in October.

Raising his voice to cover the noise from the stands, he said, “And you can hear the crowd shouting: Come on, Brandon!” But in fact, the audience was screaming “Fuck Joe Biden” clearly.

The phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” quickly became a slogan to insult Joe Biden without using the curse word.