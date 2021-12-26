Biden is offended by Trump supporter in Christmas Link







Joe Biden standing next to First Lady Jill while answering Christmas calls Photo: Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters

Joe Biden showed his wits about being offended, live, by a Donald Trump supporter during a program where some Americans call a special hotline over Christmas for a chance to talk to the president of the United States.

Speaking briefly to a man named Jared, Biden was taken aback at the end of the call when the boy wished him a merry Christmas and said, “Come on, Brandon!”

The phrase, used by Trump supporters, is actually code for “f*** yourself Joe Biden”. Without losing his composure, Biden just replied, “Come on, Brandon, I agree.” On social networks, many Internet users were amused by the unexpected reaction of the US president. Check out:

CALLER: “Merry Christmas and Lets Go Brandon:” BIDEN: “Lets Go Brandon, I Agree” pic.twitter.com/K8PpzceB3K — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 24, 2021

The phrase became popular among trumpists during an interview with Nascar pilot Brandon Brown. The audience was shouting “f*** off Joe Biden” from the stands, but the reporter tried to cover up the situation by saying that people were shouting “Come on, Brandon!” It was the cue for the phrase to become a code widely used by those who want to criticize the current government.

Brazil also has its code

In Brazil, something similar happened during a Rock in Rio live broadcast in 2019. Titi Müller, who announced the singer Anitta’s concert at the event, joked that the audience was offending President Jair Bolsonaro. “People are asking for too much Anitta”, he said to the shouts of “hey Bolsonaro, go take no **”. “People have been asking for Anitta for a long time, actually,” he joked. Remember: