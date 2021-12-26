Binance will end quarterly burning of BNB and replace with new engine; understand

Binance will end the periodic burning of its native Binance Coin (BNB) cryptocurrency that it used to do every three months.

Starting this week, a new auto-burn mechanism will be introduced to try and contain currency inflation more accurately, as the exchange explained on its blog:

“The auto-burn will be objective and verifiable, independent of the revenues generated within Binance through the use of the BNB, and will be automatically adjusted as the burn value will be based on the BNB price, which, in turn, reflects the offer and currency demand, as well as the number of blocks produced in the quarter, calculated based on on-chain information”.

Thus, instead of burning BNB once every three months, it starts to be done automatically.

The burning calculation will be based on the formula below, where “B” is the amount of BNB to be burned, “N” is the total number of blocks produced at the BSC during the quarter, “P” is an average price of the BNB in ​​dollars and “K” is a constant value as a price anchor, initially set at 1000.

With this change, the exchange tries to improve the burning of BNB using as a basis not only its use within the Binance brokerage, but the entire DeFi ecosystem of Binance Smart Chain, where the token is used to pay the fees of all transactions from the Web.

The new mechanism will follow the same objective as the old burning model: to contain the inflation of the currency and increase its scarcity in the market until 50% of its total supply — approximately 100 million BNB — is withdrawn from circulation.

The auto-burn will therefore also stop when the total circulation of the BNB drops to less than 100 million tokens.

The last quarterly token burning that took place in October was the biggest in history and the equivalent of $640 million worth of BNB was destroyed forever.

Other Ways to Burn BNB

The new mechanism takes effect immediately and will work in parallel with the real-time burns of part of the BNB used to pay network fees, a mechanism implemented in the late November update of Binance Smart Chain.

In that hard fork, BSC started to burn part of the tokens used to defray transaction fees, following the example of what Ethereum did in the middle of the year. In these real-time burns, approximately 860 BNB go out of circulation every day.