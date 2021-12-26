Bob Iger congratulates Tom Holland on the success of Spider-Man: No Return Home

Former Disney CEO, Bob Iger, congratulated Tom Holland, the actor who plays Spider-Man, for the success of Spider-Man: No Return Home. On Twitter, he wrote:

‘Hey Tom Holland, I’m glad we had that discussion about Spider-Man and congratulations on the success of Spider-Man: No Return Home! Merry Christmas too!’

In 2019, Tom Holland helped save the deal that allows Spider-Man, whose rights are with Sony, to participate in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. However, this was only possible thanks to the fact that Bob Iger, president of Disney, spoke with the other party and closed a new deal that would be interesting for both sides.

On Twitter, Iger wrote:

‘Last night, we had the premiere of Pixar’s newest movie, Onward, which gave me a chance to see friends at Marvel Studios Chris Pratt and Tom Holland. Tom owes me a beer for saving Spider-Man’

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ is playing in movie theaters in Brazil.

For the first time, Peter Parker can no longer hide behind the mask and separate his life as a superhero from his normal life. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, even more adds to this problem, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.