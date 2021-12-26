Boba Fett’s Book gets new trailer announcing the mercenary’s return

In five days, Boba Fett will return!

the expanded universe of Star Wars is close to winning another series with the arrival of Boba Fett’s Book. Bringing the return of the iconic bounty hunter played by Temuera Morrison, the production promises to bring us up to date on what he’s been doing since we last saw him in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Announcing his arrival, a new trailer has been released by the service. streaming. Check it out below:

In 5 days, witness the return of Boba Fett. The Book Of @BobaFett, an all-new Original series, begins streaming December 29 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QGFfNVIo4N — Disney+ (@disneyplus) December 24, 2021

In it, we can see how the story will follow the character after his supposed death in the movies until the end of the second season of THE Mandalorian. In the plot, the protagonist and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) will challenge the mastery of Jabba while trying to take territories from him and gain power in the galaxy’s underworld.

The character’s return date around Christmas is also a tribute to his creation. Having been featured in the Star Wars Christmas Special, Boba Fett has become one of the franchise’s favorite characters. With his original design and mysterious personality, this will be the first time we have him as the protagonist in a story live action.

The series will feature episodes directed by Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Rodriguez and Dave Filoni. The executive production is in charge of Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, in addition to the aforementioned Favreau and Filoni.

The first episode of the series has its release date set for the day December 29th.

