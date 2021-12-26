Bodies are found charred in Myanmar; organizations accuse military junta | World

The remains of about 30 people, including women and children, were found this Saturday (25) in charred vehicles in Myanmar, according to a dissident official and an NGO, which attributed the deaths to the military junta in power since the February coup.

“When we went to explore the area this morning, we found the charred corpses in two trucks. We found 27 corpses,” said a leader of the opposition movement to the People’s Defense Forces board, on condition of anonymity.

Another witness reported that “27 skulls” were identified, although “there were other corpses in the truck so burned that it was not possible to count them.”

According to the Myanmar Witness observatory, “35 people, including women and children, were burned and killed by the military on December 24 in the canton of Hpruso”.

1 of 1 Map shows the location of Myanmar, with the capital, Naypyiadaw, highlighted — Photo: G1 Map shows Myanmar’s location, with the capital, Naypyiadaw, highlighted — Photo: G1

This Saturday (25), the NGO Save the Children warned that two members of his team in Myanmar were “missing” after your vehicle was attacked and set on fire in the same area.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said clashes broke out in the region on Friday after the army tried to stop seven cars circulating “suspiciously” and that, in this context, several people had been shot down.