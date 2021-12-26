Bolsonaro is losing voters who already voted for Lula, says IPEC director





The director of Ipec, Marcia Cavallari, stated that former president Lula has won over voters who in 2018 voted for president Jair Bolsonaro, but who earlier opted for the PT.

In an interview with The globe, she pondered, however, that maybe “this voter is with Lula today because he doesn’t see another alternative to Bolsonaro”,

“Overall, Bolsonaro is losing a voter who was Lula and PT at an earlier time. With everything that mobilized the 2018 campaign, which had a strong anti-corruption appeal and a motto to go against the status quo, this voter left the PT and went to Bolsonaro. Now he goes back to the origins, in a way,” he said.

“The research serves to portray the moment, not to project what will happen ahead. Lula is not currently being attacked as much as he tends to be in the campaign, when issues such as the Lava-Jato and the deviations at Petrobras will be rescued with more force,” added Marcia.

In the conversation, the director of IPEC also pointed out what should be the biggest challenge of the so-called third way in the election.

“It’s having a higher vote than Bolsonaro. Let’s assume that its minimum is 19%, which is today its approval threshold. So this third way candidate would have to exceed this number. But, taken together, all other candidates scored 17% in the December poll. And there is little room for growth in the blank or null voters, which currently stand at 9%. This is the level of whites and nulls that historically appears in the election. In other words, to grow, the third way candidate has to take votes from Lula or Bolsonaro”.