Bolsonaro program makes 83 out of 2,000 cisterns promised to schools

Only 83 of the 2,000 cisterns promised by the federal government to schools in the Northeast, in August of last year, were delivered. The other 95.9% of the equipment was not built and there is no certainty that there will be a budget to meet the target until 2022.

The “Water in Schools” project was launched with great fanfare in 2020, in a ceremony attended by President Jair Bolsonaro. The promise was to take the 2,000 cisterns and help 100,000 students in rural and peripheral areas in around 350 cities in the Northeast.

“We, here, sometimes don’t value water very much, we have it in abundance. There, when you see an old man from the Northeast, an elderly woman, with wrinkled skin, entering under a water spout, joy is priceless from that person, it looks like he won the Mega-Sena,” said Bolsonaro, at the time.

The program had a promised contribution of R$ 60 million, in partnership with the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) and the Banco do Brasil Foundation. The idea was to serve two-thirds of the 3,000 schools with a lack of water in the Northeast, according to the latest School Census. However, the pace of construction of cisterns in the region dropped.

World reference, program has shrunk

Despite the low cost, the award-winning Cisterns program (which made more than 1 million pieces of equipment in the semiarid region) was put aside by the current government.

In 2020, for example, there were the fewest number of cisterns built since the launch of the program in 2003: just 8,310. In 2021, the number should be even lower and close to 3,000 pieces of equipment.

The program works with the construction of three types of cisterns:

Family (for human consumption, 16 thousand liters);

Production (to supply the production and breeding of family animals, of 52,000 liters);

School (with a capacity of 52 thousand liters).

It is a world reference and has been internationally acclaimed, receiving, for example, the 2009 Seeds Award from the UN (United Nations), for projects in developing countries carried out in partnership with non-governmental organizations, communities and governments.

In the case of school cisterns, deliveries only started in 2012. Since then, 7,500 schools have benefited — 7,300 delivered by 2019.

With the launch of the Bolsonaro program, only 83 pieces of equipment were built in schools, the last one being delivered in August.

School cisterns built month by month:

August/2020 – 0

September/2020 – 0

October/2020 – 1

November/2020 – 14

December/2020 – 11

January/2021 – 0

February/2021 – 3

March/2021 – 18

April/2021 – 12

May/2021 – 2

June/2021 – 0

July/2021 – 21

August/2021 – 1

September/2021 – 0

October/2021 – 0

Total – 83

A school cistern is made of concrete slabs, has the capacity to store 52,000 liters of water and is built with a 3.5 m radius and 1.8 m depth.

covered and half-buried, it allows the capture and storage of rainwater in a reservoir protected from evaporation and contamination by animals. The estimated cost of each of these pieces of equipment is R$15,000.

Cisterns capture rainwater and store it cleanly Image: Government of Maranhão/Disclosure

In note to the UOL, the Ministry of Citizenship informed that the program “continues in progress, with the aim of making the publication of the notice possible as soon as possible”. The ministry maintains the goal of bringing 2,000 cisterns to rural public schools.

It highlights, however, that the “economic downturn caused by the covid-19 pandemic, in the years 2020 and 2021, impacted, among several other sectors, civil construction”.

“In addition to the scarcity of construction material available on the market, the entities implementing social technologies for access to water recorded prices up to 100% higher than those practiced in the period prior to the pandemic. To accompany this new scenario, the Cisterns Program is updating the unit cost reference of its social technologies and seeking external resources to finance the contracting of more reservoirs”, he says.

For 2022, the folder says it has asked the PLOA (Budget Law Project) for R$ 60 million for the program.

no water, no class

Without cisterns, the school community suffers and often does not have classes or food. “Now they have distributed water with a new well here in the community. But there are still problems with lack of energy and lack of water here — which would not happen if we had a cistern”, says Josefa Uchoa Pereira, director of the Abílio Véras Filho school , from the Pedreira community, in Castelo do Piauí (PI).

The unit serves 126 students from kindergarten and elementary school and is located in a region with low rainfall.

In previous years, we had a lot of difficulty because, in addition to not having quality water, it came from a well. The bomb, when it burned, took a long time to be restored. We needed to release the students because of the lack of water. With a cistern, none of this would happen. Having a cistern would be a wonderful process not only for the school, but for the entire community.”

Josefa Uchoa Pereira, director of the Abílio Véras Filho school

Abílio Véras Filho School does not have a cistern Image: Dissemination

change for the better

Where there is a cistern, the change is noticeable. The MOC (Community Organization Movement) operates in the semiarid region of Bahia and was one of the entities that helped build cisterns in several schools in the region.

“The vast majority of these schools in remote communities had problems with water. Teachers often needed to release students earlier because they didn’t even have water to drink. This brought serious damage, both educational and infrastructure. Bathrooms, for example, they were a problem”, says Ana Paula Duarte, MOC field educator.

She regrets that the Cisterns program has had its resources cut. He explains that the project trains the entire school community in the good use of water.

“The modules [do curso feito] had as objective to work the concept of contextualized education, from this cistern as a pedagogical tool. One of them is how to manage the cistern through the water resources management course at school”, he says.

Cistern delivered to the São Francisco community school, in Nova Fátima (BA), in 2015 Image: MOC/Diculation

The doctoral student in Teaching and History of Earth Sciences at Unicamp (State University of Campinas) Kezia Andrade dos Santos did her master’s research studying the impact of school cisterns and saw that the equipment changes the reality of rural teaching units, even avoiding the closing schools.

It is clear that the implementation is of fundamental importance for the functioning of schools in the rural environment, since, due to the lack of water, among other factors, many of them end up being closed, as discussed throughout the research. It is an act of resignification and social protagonism, benefiting rural schools and thousands of students with access to water.”

Kezia Andrade dos Santos, researcher

According to her, the program is concerned with involving the entire school community. This reality, he says, transforms the community in which it operates and brings a high cost-benefit ratio.

“Water returns the natural dynamics to the education space, where teachers and students can reflect their practices and effectively transform their realities, in line with a pedagogical proposal sensitive to the needs of each of these social actors, who make the school space functional”, he says. .