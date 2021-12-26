Bolsonaro’s ‘Motociatas’ cost R$ 5 million in public funds







Bolsonaro during motorcycle in Chapecó Photo: Isaac Nóbrega / PR

The calls ‘motorcycles‘, motorcycle tours that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) organized in some Brazilian states – they already cost almost BRL 5 million to public coffers, reveals a survey of the newspaper Folha de São Paulo released this Sunday, 26.

Based on the Access to Information Law, data on expenditures for both the Presidency of the Republic and the States that hosted these events were analyzed. Only the motorcycle performed in Paraná is not included in the calculation, as the expenses for the trip were not informed.

States such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Goiás, Minas Gerais and Pernambuco received the president’s motorcycle tours. In all, there were 13 trips like this one.

The most costly, according to the survey of the leaf, went to the Pernambuco countryside on November 4th. Almost R$ 607 thousand were spent. Trips to São Paulo (R$ 476 thousand) and Chapecó (R$ 450,000), both in June, also required a lot of public funds.

Members of Covid’s CPI asked the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) for an analysis of these million-dollar expenditures that came out of public coffers. The court has already started the analysis, but the process has been stalled since December 5, after a decision to postpone the trial, and there is no forecast of a return.