Booster dose protection against symptomatic micron decreases in ten weeks, British study says

New data from the UK suggest that the protection obtained with booster doses against symptomatic Covid-19 caused by the Ômicron variant diminishes in about ten weeks.

There have not yet been enough serious Ômicron cases for researchers to calculate the booster’s potential to protect against the more severe unfolding of the disease, but experts believe the extra dose will still remain a significant ally against hospitalization and death.

“It will take a few weeks before the effectiveness against severe forms of Ômicron can be estimated,” noted the new report from the UK Health Safety Agency. “However, based on experience with previous variants, it is likely to be substantially greater than estimates against symptomatic diseases.”

Since Ômicron was discovered, several studies have suggested that the variant is able to avoid the antibodies that are produced after vaccination or after coronavirus infection.

The new UK report, which included data on people who received AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, confirmed that immunization – both the initial two-shot cycle and booster doses – were less effective and tapered off faster against Ômicron than against Delta.

Among people who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, a booster with one of the mRNA vaccines, made by Pfizer and Moderna, was 60% effective in preventing symptomatic illness two to four weeks after the injection. After ten weeks, however, Pfizer’s booster was only 35% effective. The Moderna booster was 45% effective within nine weeks.

For people who received three doses of Pfizer, the vaccine’s effectiveness dropped from 70% one week after the boost to 45% after 10 weeks. Those immunized with Pfizer who received a Moderna booster, on the other hand, seemed to do better; his vaccine regimen remained up to 75% effective within nine weeks.

The report, which was based on an analysis of about 148,000 Delta cases and 68,000 Omicron cases, also included recent data suggesting that infections from the new strain are less likely to lead to hospitalizations than Delta cases. The findings should be interpreted with caution, the agency noted, because there have not yet been many cases of Ômicron, and people who have contracted the variant may not be representative of the general population.

In a recent interview, Anthony S. Fauci, the US infectious disease authority, said it was too early to talk about a fourth dose in the country.

Some scientists are opposed to a fourth application. For them, there is still no evidence that it is necessary and some cells of the immune system may eventually stop responding if too many doses are administered.