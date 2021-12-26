Botafogo investor lived a record window at Crystal Palace and is trusted by fans: ‘He loves football and wants to be part of the clubs’ history’

The news that the Botafogo had signed an agreement for the sale of his Anonymous Society of Football (SAF) it was the great Christmas present from an excited alvinegra crowd. One of the main partners of the Crystal Palace, from England, which disputes the Premier League, the American businessman John Text, 56, closed the acquisition of soccer with an investment plan of R$ 410 million. If today little is known about the plans of the investor, known for his interest in football and in the areas of virtual reality, an observation exercise about the London club can bring some perspectives to light.

Since 2013 in the Premier League, Crystal Palace is one of several elite English football clubs based in the country’s capital. But unlike its “neighbors” Chelsea and Arsenal, it has a shy gallery of conquests. He won the second division in the 1978/79 and 1993/94 seasons, but his best elite result was a third place in 1990/91. In his recent main performance, he was runner-up in the traditional FA Cup, in 2016, for Manchester United. Because of this, it did not accumulate a large amount of finance and continued, until recently, with modest investments.

The situation changed with the arrival of Textor. In August, the club announced that the businessman would join Steve Parish, Josh Harris and David Blitzer as investor and director after acquiring part of their shares. What was seen was a change in the mindset of Londoners in the market. After years of more cautious football management, the club experienced the biggest transfer window in its history.

There were at least six strong reinforcements until the beginning of September, with an investment of 67 million pounds (approximately R$ 510 million) for the new season. He bet on a new coach, Patrick Vieira, to replace traditionalist Roy Hodgson. In the current squad, he renewed with few of the 22 players at the end of their contract, easing the payroll for new arrivals.

— Textor’s investment appears to be related to summer signings. The Palace is not a wealthy club, they needed to make sure their investments were prudent and within budget. The club had a lot of players without a contract, so I believe there was a plan to put more money into the squad. Textor’s investment seems to have been of great influence — he says Robert Sutherland, Crystal Palace fan and member of the podcast and digital magazine FYP, specializing in team coverage.

Committed

Textor is present and engaged to the club. On their social networks, they claim to be a fan and often appear watching the games. Out of respect for the institution, he never disclosed the share of the shares he owns. At the time of the acquisition, the news was between 18 and 40%, with an investment of 87.5 million pounds (R$ 664 million).

“My percentage was never publicly disclosed. None of those discussed in the press are correct and that doesn’t matter. I’m just happy to be part of the Palace family,” he wrote on his Twitter profile in October.

It was through the same social network that the businessman made the first public wave to Botafogo fans: he responded to a tweet with a photo of alvinegro’s idols and trophies, entitled “Merry Christmas” in Portuguese: “Thank you for the photo (of the trophies) as a souvenir !”.

— Our experience with John is that he loves football and wants to be part of clubs history. They can expect someone who will learn about history and respect it. Botafogo fans will also enjoy their interactions on social networks — highlights Sutherland.

Among Textor’s actions, Robert Sutherland remembers when the businessman donated funds so that a club in Ghana, created in honor of the Palace, could buy uniforms and equipment. The American also gave 10,000 pounds to a charity campaign that fans carry out in the community.

— John seems to be interested in creating partnerships between clubs. It may be that Crystal Palace and Botafogo exchange ideas, methodologies and even players. He talks a lot about the community and seems to want to invest in clubs that already have those communities. We see on Twitter how passionate Botafogo fans are. They seem to go well with the Palace ones — he warns.