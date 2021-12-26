Braz and Spindel complete a week in Portugal, and patience is the key for Flamengo por Jesus | Flamengo

Jorge Jesus remains Flamengo’s favorite to replace Renato Gaúcho, and directors Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel adopt what they have been preaching since Rio: patience to give checkmate. This Sunday, the duo completes a week together in Portugal. Bruno landed in Lisbon on December 18, but it was agreed that the meetings would only start when Braz arrived, which took place the following morning.

From last Sunday until now, in addition to numerous meetings, the two have seen the pressure grow a lot on Jorge Jesus and were protagonists in events that contributed to that. Portuguese newspaper headlines have pointed to the coach’s imminent departure. The Sunday “Game” Diary he stated that the Benfica board wants the Mister to hand over the position and, instantly, give up the fine. Saturday’s “Record”, the day after the 3-0 defeat by Porto, spoke of “JJ very fragile”.

In Braz and Spindel’s speech, serenity is a key word. Both argue that the club has not had time to hire coaches since Jesus left Flamengo in July 2020. This time, they conducted a series of interviews and, seeing that the main options would only be available quite possibly in the last week of December, decided to postpone the return to Brazil, initially scheduled for the 23rd and later rescheduled for the 30th.

Despite being safe and full of tranquility with the characteristic “ice in the blood”, the steps of Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel shook Portugal and even more the relationship between Jesus and Benfica. The trip to the coach’s house two days before the first derby against Porto, in Cascais, was bad for the coach internally.

The presence at Estádio do Dragão, where the hosts ran over JJ’s men with a 3-0 victory decided in the first half, was also widely reported and, consequently, added fuel to the fire in the resignation of Jorge Jesus. From Benfica supporters to several Portuguese journalists.

In the period that preceded the first derby at Estádio do Dragão, the runner-up in football gave some interviews to the local press. And, from the first, he tried to counteract the discomfort of the local press with the presence of him and Bruno at a time when Jorge Jesus is involved in decisions against Porto. He insisted that they went to Portugal to bring a Portuguese coach and not exclusively to take Mister out of Benfica.

He also stated that “it would not be indecency” to try to get Jesus out of Benfica even with this one under contract, always remembering that in July 2020, Luís Filipe Vieira, then president of Encarnados, warned that he would go to Brazil to hire the coach and he did so. Under the same conditions.

Although Flamengo does not give plan A treatment to Jesus, it is known that he is the favorite of the fans and the board. The ball played by the team between mid-2019 and early 2020 and the way it conducted the locker room are points that put it ahead of the rest. He knows the cast, is loved by players and employees and has adapted to Rio de Janeiro.

JJ panorama changed from December

If at the beginning of December, a possible meeting with Jesus in Portugal had an expression of satisfaction on the Flamengo fans, as if to say “we tried your favorite, but it was impossible”, the panorama changed radically. Jesus has never been unanimous since his return to Benfica, but qualifying for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League in a group that had Barcelona took some of the weight off him.

But the spot in the second phase came with a 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev on 8 December, with unconvincing football. In other words: it eased, but it didn’t solve it, mainly because Benfica was coming off a tough defeat against rival Sporting at home, by 3-1, five days earlier.

The arrival of the leaders of Flamengo, the public declarations about the affection for Jesus, the interest in having his services and to complete yet another heavy setback in classics, this time for Porto, made Jesus’ situation at Estádio da Luz practically unsustainable .

He will have another chance against Porto on the 30th, again at Estádio do Dragão, this time for the Portuguese Championship. If he wins, he reduces the distance from his rival, current leader, to one point, who adds up to 41. If he loses, he sees his opponent opening up seven times ahead.

In addition to being at a disadvantage that is difficult to get rid of, although the Portuguese are in the first round, Jesus would extend his drought in the derby: there are five games without a win against Porto since he returned to Lisbon. Until then, there were two draws, a defeat in the 2020 Super Cup final and the recent elimination of the Portuguese Cup with the overwhelming 3-0.

With parsimony and conversations with coaches, agents and club president, Flamengo de Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel will have a few more days of “ice in their blood” to act. If all goes well, it’s about warming up the relationship in front of this new Porto x Benfica and preparing the right shot to bring the old love back home. If that is not possible, the duo that commands football have cards up their sleeves, as they have held conversations with at least five candidates so far.