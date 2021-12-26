Brazil registers 28 deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours, moving average drops to 96 | Coronavirus

Without data from five states and the Federal District, Brazil registered this Saturday (25) 28 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 618,457 since the beginning of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 96 . Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -47% and points to a downward trend.

The numbers are in a new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Saturday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

nine states had no records of deaths this Saturday: AC, AL, AP, CE, GO, MT, RO, SC and SE

The moving average of deaths has not been below 100 since April 11, 2020 and has reached the lowest level since April 9, 2020, when it was at 90. The current numbers have been influenced by the data blackout. Not all states are reporting cases and deaths on a daily basis.

After a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health’s website and the application and page of ConnectSUS – a platform that shows proof of vaccination against Covid-19 –, on December 10, different states started reporting problems in collecting data on cases and deaths of ministry systems.

It is the 16th day in a row with problems pointed out by different states in capturing data on cases and deaths since the attack.

On December 12, the Ministry of Health informed that the process for recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The forecast for the stabilization of systems, set for December 14 by the minister, was not fulfilled.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Sunday (19): 128

Monday (20): 132

Tuesday (21): 124

Wednesday (22): 111

Thursday (23): 100

Friday (24): 112

Saturday (25): 96

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,231,908 Brazilians have already had or have the new coronavirus, with 3,792 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 3,156 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -53% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, indicating a drop in diagnoses.

At its worst, the national moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 618,457

618,457 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 28

28 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 96 (variation in 14 days: – 47%)

96 (variation in 14 days: 47%) Total confirmed cases: 22,231,908

22,231,908 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 3,792

3,792 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 3,156 (14-day variation: –53%)

On the rise (4 states): GO, AM, AP, RN

GO, AM, AP, RN In stability (7 states): PR, ES, MS, AC, RO, PE and PI

PR, ES, MS, AC, RO, PE and PI Falling (10 states): SC, RJ, SP, MT, PA, AL, BA, CE, PB and SE

SC, RJ, SP, MT, PA, AL, BA, CE, PB and SE Not disclosed (5 states and the DF): DF, MA, MG, RR, RS, TO

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

1 of 3 states with high moving average deaths — Photo: Arte/g1 States with high moving average deaths — Photo: Arte/g1

2 out of 3 states with stable moving average deaths — Photo: Arte/g1 States with stability in the moving average of deaths — Photo: Arte/g1

3 out of 3 States with a drop in the moving average of deaths — Photo: Arte/g1 States with a drop in the moving average of deaths — Photo: Arte/g1

See the situation in the states

PR:0 %

% RS:N not updated this saturday

not updated this saturday SC:-61%

ES: +6%

+6% MG: Not updated this Saturday

Not updated this Saturday RJ: -56%

-56% SP: -76%

DF: Not updated this Saturday

Not updated this Saturday GO: +123%

+123% MS: 0%

0% MT: -44%

B.C: 0%

0% AM: +300%

+300% AP: +133%

+133% PAN: -34%

-34% RO: -11%

-11% RR: Not updated this Saturday

Not updated this Saturday TO: Not updated this Saturday

AL: -55%

-55% BA: -23%

-23% EC: -66%

-66% BAD: Not updated this Saturday

Not updated this Saturday PB: -29%

-29% FOOT: -13%

-13% PI: 0%

0% RN: +20%

+20% IF: -75%

Consortium of press vehicles