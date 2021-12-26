Brazilian Navy tightens the encirclement of Furnas and Peixoto lakes – Gerais

Several teams of Naval Inspection (IN) are being employed, simultaneously, working in marinas, clubs and fishermen’s colonies of the lakes of Furnas and Peixoto (photo: Dicadeviagem.com.br)

The Brazilian Navy (MB), through the Furnas River Police (DelFurnas), tightens the inspection encirclement of Furnas and Peixoto lakes, this summer, through Delfunas (Furnas River Police). Until March 6, 2022, Operation Summer 2021/2022, with the slogan “Shift safe: your best choice”, aims to raise awareness among navigators and intensify the inspection actions of waterway traffic, which is already carried out daily in the inland waters of its area of ​​jurisdiction. In the Southwest Region of Minas, as in the case of the Furnas and Peixoto lakes, the work is carried out by sailors from the unit located in the municipality of So Jos da Barra. Inspection covers rivers and lakes at the Furnas Hydroelectric Power Plant, bathed by 34 municipalities, and at Lake Funil.

The main objective of the operation is to make drivers and passengers aware of how to navigate safely and to curb practices that jeopardize the safety of navigation, safeguarding human life in rivers and lakes and preventing water pollution by vessels, in addition to preventing environmental pollution from vessels.

Several Naval Inspection (IN) teams are being employed, simultaneously, working in marinas, clubs and fishing colonies. Delfurnas’ workforce will include 53 sailors, five boats and three watercraft (jet ski). At first, the preference is to guide and educate anyone regarding the safety of the embarked, as well as care not to cause possible accidents involving people who are bathing on the banks of the dams.

The tax takes place through naval inspection activities, in which the teams approach the vessels, verifying their documentation and the qualification of the conductors, the existence and state of conservation of the salvage material and the vessel comportamentos behavior regarding the rules of navigation , with the action and consequent application of penalties adopted when it is observed that the vessel presents irregularities .

Any irregularity in the conduct of vessels is subject to a fine, and the person responsible is administratively fined by the agent of the maritime authority, with the possibility of suspending the temporary or permanent license, depending on the seriousness of the infraction.

The inspectors are also carrying out alcohol tests on the vessel’s conductors, who, if they are drunk, will be notified, the vessel seized and the license withheld. If the driver’s alcohol content is three tenths of milligrams per liter of air expelled from the lungs, with a tolerance margin of one tenth of a milligram per liter of air, he will be taken to the police authority for appropriate measures.

There are mobile teams to inspect the various ferries that transport vehicles and passengers between cities and towns, mainly in the Furnas dam. Throughout the operation, DelFurnas will count on the support of the Fire Department and the Military Police. During Christmas and New Year holidays, visits to the most visited tourist spots will be intensified.