Brazilian Raphinha approaches Bayern Munich for more than R$320 million, says TV

Observed by Bayern Munich, Raphinha is one of the great highlights of Leeds United and made the Brazilian national team

the attacking midfielder little raphine, of United Leeds, can reinforce the Bayern Munchen in the January 2022 transfer window.

According to TNT Sports, the sale of the athlete from Brazilian Team to the leader of Bundesliga must be closed by 50 million euros (BRL 321.27 million).

If the negotiation is concluded, other teams will have a lot to celebrate, including in Brazil.

Player trainer, the Hawaii, for example, would pocket 3% of the total payment. In other words, it would receive 1.5 million euros (R$9.64 million).

According to the channel, the team from Santa Catarina already counts with the entry of the amount in its budget for 2022.

Raphinha celebrates after scoring for Brazil over Uruguay Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

In addition to Leão, teams like Rennes, from France, and Sporting and Vitória de Guimarães, both from Portugal, would also receive fractions, as they had Raphinha before he turned 23.

At Bayern, the Brazilian is seen as a natural substitute for striker Kingsley Coman, who has a contract until 2023.

As the Frenchman has been refusing to renew his contract, Bayern must choose to negotiate it soon, in order to avoid a free exit in the near future.

At 25 years old, Raphinha adds 8 goals and 1 assistance in 16 games for Leeds in the current English season.