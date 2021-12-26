British police arrest man for trespassing castle where Queen spends Christmas

British police said Saturday (25) that a 19-year-old man was arrested after a security breach on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth is spending Christmas.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of violating or invading a protected location and in possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time,” said Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears. The man did not enter any buildings, she said.

This year, the Queen changed tradition and decided to celebrate Christmas in Windsor, instead of her usual choice of Sandringham Cottage, due to the advance of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus in the UK.

The closest members of the family traditionally gather to celebrate the holiday season at Sandringham Farm in Norfolk, about 100 miles north of London.

Only in the 1960s, when the monarch’s children were still young, had this tradition moved temporarily to Windsor Castle.

tribute to husband

This year, Queen Elizabeth paid tribute to Prince Philip in her first Christmas address since the death of her husband, in April of this year, to whom she has been married for 73 years. The video was broadcast on national television this Sunday.

The 95-year-old monarch said that while Christmas is “a date of great joy and celebration for many, it can be difficult for those who have lost those they love.” “This year in particular, I understand why,” he added.

*With information from CNN International