British police treat as possible that Madeleine McCann is alive

The team investigating Madeleine McCann’s disappearance is “more open-minded” about the child’s disappearance, unlike German prosecutors claiming she is dead. Madeleine disappeared on the night of May 3, 2007 while on vacation with her parents at a resort in Praia da Luz, Algarve, Portugal.

According to the Daily Mail, the London officers’ unit, code-named Operation Grange, is still working on the possibility that she is alive. The investigation is still in an ‘active’ phase, using €350,000 of a special grant awarded through 2022 to exhaust all other investigations.

The theory runs counter to those of German authorities who are certain that convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner kidnapped and killed Madeleine. Prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters, who is leading the investigation, said police had sufficient evidence to charge him. But a source confirmed to MailOnline: ‘The Metropolitan Police’s Operation Grange is still conducting this as a missing person investigation. Clearly, the Met is more open-minded than the German authorities are at present.”

“Madeleine’s parents always said that if they were presented with concrete proof that she died, they would accept”, he added. In May of this year, Kate and Gerry Wolters reaffirmed that they still believed she could still be alive.

Christian Brueckner is serving a prison term for drug trafficking and is expected to remain behind bars until 2026, after losing an attempt to overturn a rape conviction. He was found guilty last year of the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman at the same Portuguese resort where Madeleine disappeared from and was sentenced to seven years in prison in a court in Brunswick.

