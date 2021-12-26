Bruno Gagliasso, Giovanna Ewbank and their children dress in white for Christmas and receive black Santa Claus

Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso, who were recently in the Maldives, innovated when choosing the Christmas looks and opted for White color. Unlike Boca Rosa, who opted for the classic red, the actor couple used the light tone not only for the two of them, but also for their three children, who were also presented with the visit from Santa Claus.

In the photos shared on social networks, the good old man appears in character, carrying gifts and delivering packages to Titi, Bless and Zyan. And, after the eldest daughter of Ewbank and Gagliasso was thrilled to meet the singer Iza, it was time for joy to speak louder when meeting the Santa Claus.

Famous parents already maintain the family tradition of hiring black Santa Claus Rubens Campolino in order to reinforce the importance of representation for their children.

Bruno Gagliasso sits on the floor to play with his children

In the sequence of images, it was possible to see that the children were the ones who most enjoyed the night of December 24th. Bruno, who once entertained followers by shopping online, even sat on the floor to interact with his youngest son, who is just one year old. The boy, who went with his brothers to the doctor in November, was having fun with a toy car and a character from “Mundo Bita”, a children’s cartoon.

Titi, in turn, appears untying a gift package, while Bless poses with Santa Claus. In the caption of the images, Giovanna wrote: “Our family wishes you all a Merry Christmas! May it be a year full of love and health for all of us!”

Santa Claus Rubens Campolino has been present at the Gagliasso Family Christmas for a few years