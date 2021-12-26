Bruno Gagliasso poses with his three children in a luxurious Christmas tree

Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank show family celebration on a beautiful Christmas Eve

The couple Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank celebrated Christmas Eve in style with their three children. The party was also attended by family and great friends: Fabiula Nascimento, Emílio Dantas and actor Ricardo Pereira with his wife and children.

The actors didn’t skimp on creativity and, for the second year running, they relied on the work of decorator and set designer Roberta Niemeyer. For the decoration of this year’s end parties, Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank chose the theme “The Wizard of Oz”. The tree was displayed in the family’s mansion room, in Rio de Janeiro.

The dazzling tree was inspired by the classic phrase of the protagonist Dorothy: “There is no place like our home”. As in the literary work, a golden brick pathway leads to the magical world of Oz.

Throughout the structure there are references to the tale that appear in rich detail: from the little red shoes at the base, through the desired heart to the tin man at the top of the tree.

The Happy Night of the Ewbank Gagliasso family had a requested visit! Titi, aged eight, was thrilled and ran to the Santa Claus reception embrace. Baby Zyan, aged one year and five months, was surprised by the arrival, but soon surrendered to Good Old Man. Seven-year-old Bless wasted no time running to open the packages under the tree. Ball, pop-its, dolls, video games and lots of entertainment for kids.

Actors Emílio Dantas and Fabiula Nascimento were also part of the celebration. The couple eagerly awaits the arrival of twins Roque and Raul, scheduled for February. Upon publishing the night’s record, Fabiula Nascimento said: “Hey, beautiful thing. Love you”. In the image, she is shown sitting with her hand on her 8-month-old belly and being hugged by Giovanna. Emílio Dantas is sitting next to Bruno, while Ricardo Pereira and his wife, Francisca Pereira, are next to Santa Claus.

In the best Christmas card style, Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso they also shared a classic photo together with their children and wished: “Our family wishes you all a Merry Christmas. May it be a year full of love and health for all of us!”.

