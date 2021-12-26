Bus-sized asteroid will pass near Earth

An asteroid the size of a bus is about to pass near Earth in the next few days. The information was given by Sputnik based on details released by NASA. Named 2014 YE15, the asteroid will be at a distance considered close to Earth on January 6th. Even so, the American space agency explains that there is no risk.

The 2014 YE15 will be at a distance of 7.4 million kilometers from Earth’s orbit early this year. In addition to the proximity, the size of the object draws attention, as it is approximately the size of a bus. Even so, according to NASA’s own calculations, there is nothing to worry about. That’s because, considered potentially dangerous, asteroids with less than 7.5 million distance and size greater than 50 meters.

Another event, this one still in 2021, has also been drawing the agency’s attention. On December 29, an asteroid measuring 149 meters will be much closer to Earth than the 2014 YE15, as it will be 3.54 million kilometers from the planet. Even so, NASA has been monitoring and does not see a great risk of an incident happening.

Still, it’s important to remember that accidents happen to asteroids passing close to Earth’s orbit. In 2013, a 20-meter object exploded near a Russian city, damaging several buildings in the region. In addition, around 1,500 people reported having suffered some kind of injury as a result of the event.