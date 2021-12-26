Caio Castro laments loss of cousin on Christmas Eve: ‘He managed to unite his family through grief’ | celebrities



Caio Castro and cousin Alessandra, who was fighting cancer – Reproduction/Instagram

Caio Castro and his cousin Alessandra, who was fighting cancerReproduction/Instagram

Published 12/26/2021 08:44

Rio – Actor Caio Castro, 32 years old, used Instagram to mourn the death of his cousin Alessandra, who died this Christmas Eve as a result of a battle with cancer, which was not specified by the artist. In the post, he shared photos with Alessandra and one with the grieving family.

photo gallery

“Christmas is ending and all this girl in the photo wanted was to spend Christmas with her family together… My cousin fought cancer until the end and what she asked for every day was to spend Christmas with her family together. … Our family, for several years and always with the excuses of old fights, did not get together completely,” he began.

As a result, Caio Castro conveyed the message of family unity to his followers. “My cousin Alessandra left on Christmas Eve and she managed to unite the family through the pain… May the pain of my family serve you who also have ‘problems’ between relatives, give value to the family, resolve the issues that they are small close to a lifetime… We got together as she wished,” continued the artist.

“This Christmas was not like the others, but you who are reading this message, review your concepts and be sure to enjoy the family whenever possible! May your Christmas have been full of love and, if not, it still works Time! Fight for this special and unique moment! In memory of my cousin Alessandra”, concluded Caio Castro.