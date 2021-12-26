Camilo says crime is “unacceptable” and authors “will respond harshly”

Governor Camilo Santana (PT) classified as “unacceptable” the slaughter that ended with five deaths that took place in the early morning of Saturday, 25th, in the Sapiranga neighborhood. According to the governor, the Civil Police already identifies, “one by one”, the perpetrators of the crimes, who will respond “harshly” in court.

“The episode of violence that took place today in Sapiranga, in Fortaleza, is unacceptable. Absolutely nothing justifies this violence. Our police already identify, one by one, the authors of this barbarity, so that they respond harshly in court”, published Camilo on social networks.

This Saturday morning, the Civil Police arrested three suspects involved in the massacre. In addition, agents also seized six weapons during the operation. The crime took place near Campo do Alecrim and near EEMTI João Nogueira Jucá. The Forensic Inspection of Ceará (Pefoce) was at the site and gathered information. The investigation of the case is under the responsibility of the Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHHP).

The report of the occurrence shows that the victims of the slaughter were: Mateus Ribeiro dos Santos; Israel Da Silva Andrade, 24 years old; André Alexandre Rodrigues, 26 years old; and 25-year-old John Lennon Netherlands. The latter is the brother of a man who died this week. The fifth victim has yet to be identified.

PEOPLE went to the scene of the crime, this Saturday morning, where they found some police vehicles circulating in the neighborhood. Residents of the region preferred not to comment on what happened.

The criminal action also resulted in another six people being shot, who were rescued and taken to a hospital. According to the SSPDS, details of the police work will not be released in order not to compromise ongoing investigations.

In a statement, the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) informed that the PCCE’s Department of Homicide and Protection of Persons (DHPP) is taking steps to capture those involved in the occurrence.

