Carolina Dieckmann declares herself to her husband in a series of amusing clicks: ”Comedy”

On Christmas morning, actress Carolina Dieckmann makes a fun and passionate statement to her husband, director Tiago Worcman

Love is in the air!

This Saturday morning, 25th, the actress Carolina Dietmann (43) shared a sequence of super romantic and fun clicks alongside her husband, the director James Worcman (46).

In the photos, shared on social networks, the couple is seen exchanging a moment of affection in front of an idyllic view and with the sunset in the background.

In the caption, the singer took the opportunity to declare herself to her husband. “Was it supposed to be a cinematic kiss? It was…”, she joked. “But with him everything becomes a comedy frame because I can only grimace and laugh… Decades of kissing technique in soap operas. For what? Nothing.”, she fired.

“Another happy Christmas full of love and laughter… May it be like this always, amen”, he concluded. In the comments, the couple received a lot of praise”, she continued as she celebrated Christmas.

Spending a few days in Brazil, the artist participated in the 70th anniversary of telenovelas special organized by TV Globo, in which she shared a stage with Susana Vieira (79).

