Cauã Reymond opens the game about sex life and remembers for the first time: ‘It was wonderful’ | celebrities



Cauã Reymond opens the game about sex life in an interview with Matheus Mazzafera – Reproduction/YouTube

Published 12/25/2021 4:41 PM

Rio – Cauã Reymond did not spare details when revealing some stories of his sex life in an interview on Matheus Mazzafera’s YouTube channel. In a video published this Friday (24), the 41-year-old actor revealed that he has had sex in a series of unusual places such as a waterfall, boat and even an emergency stairway.

In another moment, the artist recalled his first kiss and also revealed the age at which he lost his virginity: “My first kiss was in Cabeçudas, [praia] between Itajaí and Balneário Camboriú, on a rock. It was a full moon night, I was nine years old. My friend stayed with her friend and I gave her a kiss,” he said. About his first time, Cauã revealed: “It was in Santa Catarina too. I was 14 years old. She wasn’t a little girlfriend, but she was wonderful, she was sweet.”

In addition to confessions about his relationships, Cauã also admitted that he was never a “party”: “I’ve only had two drunks in my life. One at a friend’s wedding and the other making a scene. I made arrangements with the director of a film called ‘If Nothing Else Goes Right’, I decided to drink and got drunk”, he reported.