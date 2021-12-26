Cauã Reymond reveals (MANY!) unusual places where he has had sex and remembers how he lost his virginity: “I was 14 years old”

Sincere mode activated! Cauã Reymond made a series of curious revelations when participating in jokes for Matheus Mazzafera’s YouTube channel. Among the statements, the actor of “Um Lugar ao Sol” told, for example, that he was never a very party person. “I only had two drinks in my life. One was at a friend’s wedding and the other was making a scene. I agreed with the director of a movie called ‘If Nothing Works More Right’, I decided to drink and got drunk”, remembered.

Afterwards, the heartthrob admitted having already made love in the following places: on the street, in a waterfall, on a boat, on a plane and also on an emergency stairway. A man well lived! Rs In another moment, Cauã remembered his first kiss and also the day he lost his virginity.

“My first kiss was in Cabeçudas, (Beach) between Itajaí and Balneário Camboriú, on a rock. It was a full moon night, I was nine years old. My friend stayed with her friend and I gave her a kiss”, declared. Already about his first time, the actor commented: “It was in Santa Catarina too. I was 14 years old. It wasn’t a little girlfriend, but she was wonderful, she was sweet”.

Between confessions, Reymond said he does not like to watch himself on screen, as he is very “critical and perfectionist”. “I don’t watch myself, since ‘Avenida Brasil’, I don’t watch myself. That way I feel freer as an actor. I’m too critical, I’m too much of a perfectionist. It’s a way, when I’m doing work, not wondering what it’s going to look like and just do it”, summarized.

Asked if he had performed aesthetic procedures, the 41-year-old artist stated: “I haven’t had Botox yet. I already had peeling. I think botox takes away the expression a lot, right, it’s dangerous [para um ator]. Nicole Kidman is full (from botox), but I think she is still beautiful. And a fantastic actress”. Finally, Christian and Renato’s interpreter spoke about the desire to have more children. Check out the statements below: