Cauã Reymond stands sincerely about Caio Castro, Grazi Massafera and Alinne Moraes · TV News

Protagonist of Um Lugar ao Sol, Cauã Reymond opened the game about his relationship with two of his exes, Alinne Moraes and Grazi Massafera, and also talked about Caio Castro, who dated the ex-BBB and was stepfather of Sofia, nine-year-old daughter of the heartthrob.

About Grazi, Reymond was succinct. “She’s my daughter’s mother. I’m a Grazi fan. Great actress, great professional,” he summed up during a video posted by Matheus Mazzafera on his YouTube channel this Saturday (25).

With Alinne Moraes, his current romantic partner in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, the actor was more expansive. “We’ve dated, lived together, married, I don’t know, for three years. And I think show business, where we work, gossip is natural.”

“One of the habits I started to have is not being… I think I was very gossipy at the beginning of my career, and nowadays if I see something like that, I don’t really want to know, no. I’m very interested in stories without names, it’s my approach to everything. I’m putting on a show in the soap opera, Alinne Moraes,” he continued.

Although he never starred with Caio Castro, Cauã was sincere about what he thinks of the actor — who had a long-standing relationship with Grazi. “He was Sofia’s stepfather for a while, and Sofia always spoke highly of him. He’s a beautiful guy”, he praised.

There’s something I admire about Caio, the feeling I have is that he does what he wants. If he wants to parachute, he will; if he wants to be a car driver, he will be a car driver. So I think Caio is a very free guy, he goes and follows his wishes. May he be very happy and continue to achieve things.

Check out the complete conversation between Cauã Reymond and Mazzafera: